'Pritam and Pedro' review: Arshad, Vikrant save Hirani's OTT debut
What's the story
Rajkumar Hirani's contribution to Indian cinema remains monumental. He delivered laughs and taught us important life lessons through the Munna Bhai franchise, and then returned with another searing cult classic, 3 Idiots. Now, the filmmaker has dipped his toes into the streaming space. The new six-part series, Pritam and Pedro, is written and produced by Hirani and directed by Avinash Arun. Here's our review.
Plot
Two polar opposites collaborate to solve a case
Set in Goa, the series, out on JioHotstar, follows Pedro Gonsalves (Arshad Warsi), an old-school cop, who has to work with Pritam Parker (Vir Hirani), a genius hacker. What begins as a reluctant partnership soon blossoms into a warm, genuine friendship as the duo learns more about each other. Vikrant Massey essays the antagonist, while Mona Singh and Boman Irani feature in special appearances.
#1
Arun is in control of the series
The show blends crime, comedy, and drama. One minute, it's a thriller; the next, a rooted drama exploring bereaved parents' grief. Arun balances all genres expertly, and while the show doesn't offer much comedy, it shines during the thrill sequences. Additionally, a scene featuring Pedro locked in a heated exchange with his wife, Stacey (Singh), is another standout. If only they shared more scenes.
#2
Another memorable project for Warsi
Warsi has been on a roll lately. After stellar performances in Jolly LLB 3 and Bhagwat: Chapter One - Raakshas (both 2025), he has proven his acting chops yet again. He's in a different, dramatic avatar here, portraying a man collapsing under the weight of his guilt. This is a fine project for Warsi to break his comedic image.
#3
Vir's performance just about works
Hirani's son, Vir, has made his acting debut with the show and shares nearly all his scenes with Warsi. Vir's performance is just about serviceable, and there's constantly a sense that he's putting on a "performance." A more polished, experienced actor could have given the character a wildly different spin, and Vir, though confident, comes across as underprepared.
#4
Massey uplifts the show
Massey is among those gifted actors who connect with you the moment they come on-screen. There's a palpable shift in the show's energy when he enters the frame. Not only does the narrative gain momentum, but the dynamics between the characters also change. This also stands true for Irani, whose character appears for only a few minutes but alters the story's direction.
#5
The writing needed more realism and gumption
Despite its entertaining elements and twists, the show struggles to grip completely because of its inconsistent writing. There are suicides, kidnappings, and large-scale thefts, yet the stakes never feel high because everything has an easy, convenient resolution. A few dramatic keystrokes, a phone call or two, and Pritam tracks down criminals within minutes. When will tech wizards get some serious, authentic representation?
Verdict
Watchable, but could have been better; 3/5 stars
Pritam and Pedro largely works due to the strength of the cast. Otherwise, the narrative is flimsy, and the show doesn't have enough time to tie its loose ends. Moreover, it takes some wild turns in the final episode, where two celebrities make (forceful) cameos. Overall, Pritam and Pedro boasts an interesting mystery at its core, but remains rough around the edges. 3/5 stars.