Rajkumar Hirani's 'Pritam and Pedro' to get Korean remake?
What's the story
The JioHotstar series Pritam and Pedro, produced by Rajkumar Hirani, is reportedly in early talks for a Korean adaptation. A production house from South Korea has expressed interest in acquiring the remake rights to the series, India Today reported. The discussions are still at an initial stage with no agreement finalized yet.
Ongoing discussions
'The Korean side has shown interest...'
A source close to the development told India Today, "The conversations are ongoing, but they are still very preliminary. The Korean side has shown interest in adapting the series for its local audience, and both parties are exploring the feasibility of the project."
If successful, Pritam and Pedro would join a growing list of Indian titles being adapted for international audiences.
Series details
About the original series
Released on JioHotstar, Pritam and Pedro is a cybercrime comedy-drama created and produced by Hirani.
The series, directed by Avinash Arun, stars Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, and Vir Hirani (in his debut). It follows the unlikely partnership between a seasoned police officer and a young hacker as they investigate cybercrime cases.
The show also marked Hirani's first long-form streaming project as a creator/producer after decades of working primarily in feature films.