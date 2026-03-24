Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani's son to make big screen debut

The film is a romantic comedy with a heartwarming narrative. Similar to Saiyaara, Lagan Lagi Re features two newcomers paired opposite each other. While details about the cast and crew remain under wraps, Deshmukh has previously worked as an assistant director on Tum Mile, Jannat, and Shiddat. Her directorial Sarvagunn Sampann, featuring Vaani Kapoor , is yet to be released.

Career progression

Hirani's upcoming projects

In addition to Lagan Lagi Re, Hirani is also set to make his OTT debut with the JioHotstar show Pritam Pedro. The series, which has been shot and is set to premiere this year, will see him in a pivotal role with his father, Rajkumar, as showrunner. The cybercrime thriller features Arshad Warsi as a seasoned cop who teams up with a tech-savvy investigator (Hirani) to solve cybercrimes.