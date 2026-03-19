Rajkummar-Keerthy's 'Raftaar' gets release date
Entertainment
Raftaar, starring Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, is hitting theaters on July 24, 2026.
Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa, this film dives into the high-stakes world of the education startup scene.
OTT release date is yet to be announced
After its theatrical release, Raftaar will stream on Prime Video.
If you're an OTTplay Premium subscriber, you'll be able to catch it with a top-up.
This is what the film is about
Set in a fiercely competitive education industry, Raftaar follows two ambitious people navigating love, power plays, and tough choices as their startup takes off.
Rao and Suresh are sharing the screen, so expect some fresh chemistry.