Rajkummar-Keerthy's 'Raftaar' gets release date

After its theatrical release, Raftaar will stream on Prime Video. If you're an OTTplay Premium subscriber, you'll be able to catch it with a top-up.

This is what the film is about

Set in a fiercely competitive education industry, Raftaar follows two ambitious people navigating love, power plays, and tough choices as their startup takes off.

Rao and Suresh are sharing the screen, so expect some fresh chemistry.