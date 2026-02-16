Rajkummar Rao reveals reason behind viral physical transformation

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently attended the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai, where he was seen in a new avatar . His changed appearance sparked concern among fans, who speculated about his health. To clarify the situation, Rao has now explained that he gained 9-10kg for his recent biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam . He also revealed he's now losing this extra weight for his upcoming film on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly .

Acting philosophy My being is through my art: Rao Rao took to Instagram to explain his recent physical transformation. He said, "My being is through my art. Just finished shooting for my next biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing." "I'm not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work, which I've achieved in Nikam, be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin."

Role preparation How he prepared for other challenging roles Rao also shared how he prepared for other challenging roles in the past. He recalled being advised against going half-bald for Bose, gaining excessive weight and then stopping eating for Trapped, and behaving like a visually impaired person even when the cameras weren't rolling during Srikanth. "For Nikam, I had to gain around 9-10kg, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav aloo parathas, biryani."

Advertisement