Rajkummar Rao in talks for 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 2'

Bachchan promised that the sequel would feature a "novel story." He said, "I can guarantee you that the male protagonist would be loved by female audiences. They would wish for a husband, son, or son-in-law like Sattu." "It focuses on certain aspects of our society which we often ignore." "Hence, it's a film that will serve as a mirror to society and lead to important discussions in the family."

Climax controversy

Addressing the mixed reactions to the climax of 'Shaadi Mein...'

Bachchan also addressed the mixed reactions to the climax of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The film, which starred Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, tells the story of a man who seeks revenge on his ex-fiancée after she abandons him just before their wedding. In the end, however, they end up getting married. Some viewers were not happy with this ending, but Bachchan defended it, saying, "We need to go by the decision of the writer and director."