Rajkummar Rao in talks for 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 2'
What's the story
Vinod Bachchan, the producer behind Tanu Weds Manu and Ginny Weds Sunny, has confirmed that he is in talks with actor Rajkummar Rao for a sequel to his hit film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Bachchan revealed, "Talks are on with Rajkummar Rao for Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana 2." "Let's see when we get the dates and when we can take the film on the floors. I hope to make it immediately after Ginny Wedss Sunny 2."
New narrative
'Can guarantee you that the male protagonist would be loved...'
Bachchan promised that the sequel would feature a "novel story." He said, "I can guarantee you that the male protagonist would be loved by female audiences. They would wish for a husband, son, or son-in-law like Sattu." "It focuses on certain aspects of our society which we often ignore." "Hence, it's a film that will serve as a mirror to society and lead to important discussions in the family."
Climax controversy
Addressing the mixed reactions to the climax of 'Shaadi Mein...'
Bachchan also addressed the mixed reactions to the climax of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The film, which starred Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, tells the story of a man who seeks revenge on his ex-fiancée after she abandons him just before their wedding. In the end, however, they end up getting married. Some viewers were not happy with this ending, but Bachchan defended it, saying, "We need to go by the decision of the writer and director."