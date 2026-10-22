Is Rajkummar Rao going to make cameo in 'Pehla Pyaar...'?
What's the story
Actor Rajkummar Rao will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming coming-of-age drama Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar. The film, directed by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan, explores themes of friendship and young love, reported Hindustan Times. The main cast includes Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra.
Previous collaborations
'Chhalaang' was Rao's previous collaboration with Ranjan
Rao has previously worked with Ranjan on Chhalaang, a sports-comedy drama where he played a physical training instructor, which also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Rao also stars in Ranjan's upcoming project, the Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada.
Meanwhile, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is set to hit the theaters on Friday, October 23.
Film insights
Ranjan reveals 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' 'rooted in memories'
Speaking about Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, producer Ranjan said in a statement, "Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is rooted in memories we all keep going back to - school, friendships, crushes, and the people who made those years special."
"Bringing six new actors into this world of humour and young romance made it even more exciting, and I'm looking forward to audiences discovering them and their journey."