Is Rajkummar Rao going to make cameo in 'Pehla Pyaar...'?

Rao has previously worked with Ranjan on Chhalaang, a sports-comedy drama where he played a physical training instructor, which also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Rao also stars in Ranjan's upcoming project, the Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada.

Meanwhile, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is set to hit the theaters on Friday, October 23.