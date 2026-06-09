Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' gets release date: What we know
What's the story
Bollywood producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao are once again joining forces for a biographical drama, Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, which is set to be released on August 7. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film will also star Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikander Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It is based on the life of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who has handled some of India's most high-profile criminal cases.
Film details
Story of the film
Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story is said to be a gripping drama inspired by real-life events that have left a lasting impact on the nation. The biographical drama will chronicle the high-stakes career and life of celebrated public prosecutor Nikam. With its hard-hitting narrative and stellar cast, it promises to be an intense portrayal of justice, courage, and truth.
Twitter Post
Check out the announcement
#Xclusiv... DINESH VIJAN - RAJKUMMAR RAO TEAM UP ONCE AGAIN: 'PRAHAAR - THE UJJWAL NIKAM STORY' RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED... Producer Dinesh Vijan has announced the release date of the much-awaited #Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story: 7 Aug 2026.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2026
Inspired by events that shook the… pic.twitter.com/psEv41L90s
Actor's preparation
Rao's physical transformation for role
Rao underwent a significant physical transformation for his role in Prahaar. He had to gain 9-10kg and changed his diet to suit his character in the biopic. "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing," he previously revealed on Instagram.
Career highlights
More about Nikam and his career
Born on March 30, 1953, in Jalgaon, Nikam has had a distinguished legal career that brought him national recognition. He is known for securing convictions in high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial. He also served as a special public prosecutor in the Shakti Mills gangrape case and the Kopardi rape and murder case. More recently, he was appointed as a special public prosecutor in the Badlapur sexual assault case.