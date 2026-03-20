Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's 'Toaster' gets Netflix release date
Get ready for Toaster, a quirky dark comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, landing on Netflix in April 2026.
The story follows a couple whose breakup sparks an unexpected adventure as they try to reclaim a wedding gift toaster worth ₹5,000, leading to secrets and chaos over something so small.
When and where to watch 'Toaster'
Toaster is coming straight to Netflix, so you can catch all the drama and laughs from home.
Cast and crew of the film
Filming completion date not specified in the source. A promotional preview/teaser for Toaster surfaced on Netflix ahead of an April 2026 stream. The release was pushed from August 2025 to April 2026 for extra post-production polish.
This marks Rajkummar Rao's fifth Netflix project, with Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Upendra Limaye and Seema Pahwa among the ensemble.