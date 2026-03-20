Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's 'Toaster' gets Netflix release date

Toaster is coming straight to Netflix , so you can catch all the drama and laughs from home.

Cast and crew of the film

Filming completion date not specified in the source. A promotional preview/teaser for Toaster surfaced on Netflix ahead of an April 2026 stream. The release was pushed from August 2025 to April 2026 for extra post-production polish.

This marks Rajkummar Rao's fifth Netflix project, with Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Upendra Limaye and Seema Pahwa among the ensemble.