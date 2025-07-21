Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' enters his top 10 highest-grossing films

'Maalik' is a big moment for Chhillar, adds depth to story

Maalik opened with ₹3.75 crore and picked up over the weekend thanks to positive reviews and buzz, pulling in another ₹2.25 crore during its second weekend despite weekday dips.

The film is a big moment for Chhillar as she takes on more diverse roles, while Chatterjee's performance adds depth to the story.

For Rao, it's another reminder of his versatility and steady box office appeal after Stree 2.