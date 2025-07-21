Next Article
Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' enters his top 10 highest-grossing films
Rajkummar Rao's latest film, Maalik, has quickly climbed into his top 10 highest-grossing movies, earning ₹23.54 crore in India in just 10 days.
This political thriller, featuring Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee, has already outperformed his earlier hit Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
'Maalik' is a big moment for Chhillar, adds depth to story
Maalik opened with ₹3.75 crore and picked up over the weekend thanks to positive reviews and buzz, pulling in another ₹2.25 crore during its second weekend despite weekday dips.
The film is a big moment for Chhillar as she takes on more diverse roles, while Chatterjee's performance adds depth to the story.
For Rao, it's another reminder of his versatility and steady box office appeal after Stree 2.