Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' wraps up after 250-day shoot
Rishab Shetty has officially wrapped filming "Kantara Chapter 1" after a massive 250-day schedule. He described the project as "a divine force" and close to his heart.
The film is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, exploring the Bhuta Kola ritual and its mythology.
Hombale Films marked the milestone with an emotional teaser, reflecting on their three-year journey.
'Kantara Chapter 1' to release on Gandhi Jayanti
"Kantara Chapter 1" hits theaters worldwide on October 2—Gandhi Jayanti—chosen for its significance.
Producer Vijay Kiragandur called it Hombale Films's most ambitious project so far, highlighting its scale and cultural depth. The team worked with local historians for authenticity.
As a prequel to the hit "Kantara," this chapter continues spotlighting Karnataka's heritage, starring Shetty.