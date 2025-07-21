Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' wraps up after 250-day shoot Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Rishab Shetty has officially wrapped filming "Kantara Chapter 1" after a massive 250-day schedule. He described the project as "a divine force" and close to his heart.

The film is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, exploring the Bhuta Kola ritual and its mythology.

Hombale Films marked the milestone with an emotional teaser, reflecting on their three-year journey.