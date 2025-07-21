'Narivetta' on SonyLIV: Dive into Kerala's tribal agitation in 2003
Narivetta, released May 23, 2025, dives into the real-life Muthanga tribal agitation of 2003.
The story follows Varghese Peter (Tovino Thomas), a Kerala Police constable caught between duty and his conscience as he faces the realities of police action against marginalized communities.
Directed by Anuraj Manohar and written by Abin Joseph, the film uses a non-linear style to highlight big questions about power and justice.
Watch the film on SonyLIV
Missed it in theaters? Narivetta is streaming exclusively on SonyLIV from July 11, making this powerful social drama easy to catch up on at home.
Critics say it is a must-watch for its honest approach
Reviewers have called out Tovino Thomas's performance for its depth, with many appreciating how the film doesn't shy away from showing state pressure and the struggles of tribal voices.
While some felt the script had rough spots, most agree Narivetta delivers a moving look at an overlooked part of Kerala's history.