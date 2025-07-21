'Narivetta' on SonyLIV: Dive into Kerala's tribal agitation in 2003 Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Narivetta, released May 23, 2025, dives into the real-life Muthanga tribal agitation of 2003.

The story follows Varghese Peter (Tovino Thomas), a Kerala Police constable caught between duty and his conscience as he faces the realities of police action against marginalized communities.

Directed by Anuraj Manohar and written by Abin Joseph, the film uses a non-linear style to highlight big questions about power and justice.