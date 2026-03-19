₹9cr check-bounce case: Rajpal Yadav doesn't want to settle  

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav , who was recently granted interim bail in a ₹9 crore debt and check-bounce case , has decided to fight the case legally. His lawyer SK Sharma revealed, as per Hindustan Times, that Yadav is not interested in a settlement and wants to argue the matter in court. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended his interim bail until April 1 after he made substantial payments to the complainant.

Legal strategy 'No longer wishes to settle...': Lawyer on actor's decision After the recent hearing, Sharma revealed Yadav's legal strategy to the media. He said, "The court asked Rajpal ji that since he had earlier said at various times that he was willing to pay the money, whether he now intends to settle the matter or not." "Rajpalji responded that he no longer wishes to settle and wants to argue the case." "Following this, an application was submitted. The court has now given the next date of hearing as April 1."

Actor's statement Yadav has complete faith in Indian judicial system After the hearing, Yadav said, "The next hearing is on April 1. I have complete faith in the judicial system of India." "Dudh ka dudh aur pani ka pani nikalne ki puri koshish karenge (We will try to dig out the truth)." Meanwhile, a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ruled that Yadav was not evading arrest and had made substantial payments toward the default amount.

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