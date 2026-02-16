Rajpal Yadav given 3pm deadline to deposit ₹1.5cr for bail

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav , who has been in Tihar Jail for the last few days, was given time till 3:00pm on Monday to pay ₹1.5 crore to secure interim bail. The Delhi High Court had earlier adjourned his bail hearing to Monday. His lawyer had filed a bail application citing a family wedding as the reason for his release. The court noted that before this, two demand drafts of ₹25L and ₹75L were submitted in the name of the respondents.

Bail conditions Court asks for DD, not FDR The court has now directed Yadav's lawyer to furnish a demand draft of ₹1.5 crore in favor of the respondent by 3:00pm today. If this condition is met, Yadav will be granted interim bail. Otherwise, the matter will be heard on Tuesday morning, reported Bar and Bench. The court also clarified that the payment should be made through a demand draft (DD) and not a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) like Yadav's counsel was stating.

Family update Grateful for support from industry: Yadav's wife Meanwhile, Yadav's wife Radha spoke about him in an exclusive chat with Bombay Times. She thanked people in the industry for their support and said, "Our whole family is together at this time. We are very grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity." When asked about rumors of actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn paying off his debt, she said many industry people have stepped in to help.

