Rajpal Yadav given 3pm deadline to deposit ₹1.5cr for bail
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, who has been in Tihar Jail for the last few days, was given time till 3:00pm on Monday to pay ₹1.5 crore to secure interim bail. The Delhi High Court had earlier adjourned his bail hearing to Monday. His lawyer had filed a bail application citing a family wedding as the reason for his release. The court noted that before this, two demand drafts of ₹25L and ₹75L were submitted in the name of the respondents.
Bail conditions
Court asks for DD, not FDR
The court has now directed Yadav's lawyer to furnish a demand draft of ₹1.5 crore in favor of the respondent by 3:00pm today. If this condition is met, Yadav will be granted interim bail. Otherwise, the matter will be heard on Tuesday morning, reported Bar and Bench. The court also clarified that the payment should be made through a demand draft (DD) and not a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) like Yadav's counsel was stating.
Family update
Grateful for support from industry: Yadav's wife
Meanwhile, Yadav's wife Radha spoke about him in an exclusive chat with Bombay Times. She thanked people in the industry for their support and said, "Our whole family is together at this time. We are very grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity." When asked about rumors of actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn paying off his debt, she said many industry people have stepped in to help.
Legal proceedings
Why is Yadav in jail?
The case against Yadav involves multiple check-bounce incidents. He had reportedly signed seven checks, each worth ₹1.5 crore, and was punished with three months of jail time and a fine of ₹1 crore 35 lakh for each bounced check. However, he failed to pay the fines and challenged the order in the High Court. The court found his case without merit and denied his application to suspend sentence.