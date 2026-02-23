Rajpal Yadav resumes filming 'Welcome to the Jungle' after bail
Rajpal Yadav is back to filming Welcome to the Jungle in Mumbai after getting interim bail from Tihar Jail.
He was jailed over a cheque bounce case, but the Delhi High Court has paused his sentence until March 18, 2026 if he provides a ₹1 lakh bond and furnishes a surety of the same amount.
Yadav thanked fans, promised honest answers
On Instagram, Yadav thanked fans for their love and support, saying, "Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad."
He told ANI he's letting his lawyer handle the details and promised honest answers.
Yadav also shared a video recently in which he spoke about his long journey in the film industry and expressed gratitude.
'Welcome to the Jungle,' Yadav's upcoming film
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle features a massive cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon and more.
Rajpal reflected on his three-decade-long journey, speaking about his career in Indian cinema.