Rajpal Yadav resumes filming 'Welcome to the Jungle' after bail Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Rajpal Yadav is back to filming Welcome to the Jungle in Mumbai after getting interim bail from Tihar Jail.

He was jailed over a cheque bounce case, but the Delhi High Court has paused his sentence until March 18, 2026 if he provides a ₹1 lakh bond and furnishes a surety of the same amount.