'Big thank you': Rajpal Yadav's wife addresses industry support

Rajpal Yadav 's wife, Radha Yadav, has spoken out about the support her husband is receiving from the film industry amid his recent legal troubles. The actor-comedian surrendered to Tihar Jail last week in connection with multiple check-bounce cases after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for more time to repay dues. The total amount owed is nearly ₹9cr.

Industry support 'Everybody has stood by him' Speaking to PTI, Radha said, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help." Several members of the film and TV industries, including actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary, and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, have publicly offered financial aid and encouraged others to contribute as well.

Legal issues Why was Yadav imprisoned? Yadav's financial woes date back to 2010, when he took a loan of ₹5cr from M/S Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The film, however, flopped at the box office, exacerbating his financial difficulties. In its recent order, the Delhi High Court observed that Yadav was required to deposit ₹1.35cr in each of the seven cases filed against him.

Advertisement