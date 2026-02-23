Rajpal Yadav thanks fans after getting bail in ₹9cr

Rajpal Yadav just got interim bail in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case and took to Instagram to thank everyone for sticking by him. He wrote, "Aap sabbhi k pyaar aur saath k liye dil se dhanyawaad" (Heartfelt thanks for your love and support).

Why was he sentenced to jail? Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore for his film Ata Pata Laapata, but when the movie flopped, several cheques bounced.

This led to his conviction and a six-month jail sentence, which was later upheld by a Sessions Court, leading to an appeal.

His sentence was suspended in 2026 The court suspended his sentence in 2026 but he was earlier directed to surrender after he said he did not have the money.

On February 23, he got interim bail after depositing ₹1.5 crore and being asked to surrender his passport; his next hearing is set for March 18, 2026.