Raju launches Vijaykumar with 'Agadha' rain-soaked supernatural 1st look
Entertainment
The first look of Agadha is out, spotlighting newcomer Jovika Vijaykumar in a dramatic, rain-soaked scene that hints at some supernatural twists.
This film feels extra special since director MS Raju is launching Jovika just like he did with her mom, Vanitha Vijaykumar, years ago, so there's a cool family legacy vibe here.
'Agadha' enters post-production after 85 days
Agadha is going all out on production: think eye-catching posters (like Mahadevi glowing with divine energy), 45 minutes of VFX, and bold visuals featuring Shravan Reddy as Simha.
After 85 days of filming, the movie's now in post-production and will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, so pretty much everyone can catch it when it drops.