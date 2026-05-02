Raju launches Vijaykumar with 'Agadha' rain-soaked supernatural 1st look

'Agadha' enters post-production after 85 days

Agadha is going all out on production: think eye-catching posters (like Mahadevi glowing with divine energy), 45 minutes of VFX, and bold visuals featuring Shravan Reddy as Simha.

After 85 days of filming, the movie's now in post-production and will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, so pretty much everyone can catch it when it drops.