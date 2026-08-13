Rajvansh's 2000 Juhu death raises questions about bungalow property feud
Entertainment
Back in 2000, actress Priya Rajvansh was found dead in the Juhu bungalow she shared with filmmaker Chetan Anand, which had signs of strangulation, sparking questions about how the crime happened and whether it was connected to a family property feud.
Anand sons convicted over bungalow dispute
Anand's sons and two staff members were convicted in connection with her killing after prosecutors linked the crime to a dispute over the bungalow.
The brothers were later granted bail, and their appeal is still ongoing.
Rajvansh was known for classic films like Haqiqat and Heer Raanjha, and her sudden death left Bollywood with many unanswered questions surrounding her death and the investigation.