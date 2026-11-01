Rakesh Roshan reveals Sanjay Gupta had written 'Kaabil 2' script

Roshan said, "Sanjay was a good technician and a capable director. He never did anything without asking me while filming Kaabil."

"When he narrated the script to Hrithik and me, I said we were going ahead with it."

"He had been sitting on two or three subjects for two years, but we could not lock any of them. He had written the script for Kaabil 2."

"We were working on it when, all of a sudden, this happened."