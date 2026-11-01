Rakesh Roshan reveals Sanjay Gupta had written 'Kaabil 2' script
What's the story
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has revealed that the late director Sanjay Gupta (57) had written the script for Kaabil 2. In an interview with Mid-Day, he said that both he and his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, had liked the script. The two were working on the project before Gupta's sudden death due to an accidental fall at his Versova residence on Friday night.
Details
'We were working on it...': Roshan
Roshan said, "Sanjay was a good technician and a capable director. He never did anything without asking me while filming Kaabil."
"When he narrated the script to Hrithik and me, I said we were going ahead with it."
"He had been sitting on two or three subjects for two years, but we could not lock any of them. He had written the script for Kaabil 2."
"We were working on it when, all of a sudden, this happened."
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'He exceeded my imagination'
Roshan also praised Gupta's technical understanding and commercial filmmaking skills during the making of Kaabil.
He said, "He was a commercial director with sound technical knowledge, including shot-taking and lighting."
"When I saw the first copy of Kaabil, I told him, 'You have far exceeded my imagination.' I couldn't have made this film as well as he had."
Additional insights
On collaborative discussions during 'Krrish' franchise films
Gupta also worked with Roshan on the third and the upcoming fourth installments of the Krrish franchise.
The filmmaker remembered, "We were close and practically met every day. He was an all-rounder in filmmaking."
"We would script together without any arguments, very calmly. If something was not good enough, he would come back with another idea, or I would. There was no ego between us."
"Besides being a good director and technician, he was a very good human being."
Industry mourning
Last rites were held on Saturday evening
Gupta's last rites were performed at the Versova crematorium on Saturday evening.
His son, Shivansh, and daughter, Dalai, lit the funeral pyre, and the ceremony was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.
It concluded around 8:30pm.
Meanwhile, the filmmaker's young daughter allegedly made obscene gestures at the paparazzi gathered around her car at the funeral.
The driver could be seen repeatedly asking her to stop.
Gupta, a prominent Hindi filmmaker, was best known for directing Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, and Jazbaa.