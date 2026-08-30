Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct romance drama starring Vikrant Massey?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has locked Vikrant Massey to play the lead in his next directorial, which is touted to be a small-town love story."

"It's a tale he has lived with for a while and wants to take the audience on a romantic ride with Vikrant Massey."

While this film is being shot, Excel Entertainment will continue working on Karna's pre-production.