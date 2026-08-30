Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct romance drama starring Vikrant Massey?
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is currently busy with the pre-production of his ambitious project, Karna, produced by Excel Entertainment. The film has been in development for five years and will reportedly go on floors in 2027. Meanwhile, Mehra is also preparing to direct a small-town love story with Vikrant Massey as the lead actor. The shoot for this project will reportedly take 30 days, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Film details
Mehra has been developing this project for a while
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has locked Vikrant Massey to play the lead in his next directorial, which is touted to be a small-town love story."
"It's a tale he has lived with for a while and wants to take the audience on a romantic ride with Vikrant Massey."
While this film is being shot, Excel Entertainment will continue working on Karna's pre-production.
Production timeline
'Karna' to be shot in 2 parts
The source added, "Karna is an ambitious two-part film, whereas this one is a small story which he wants to tell before getting fully into the larger 5-year commitment."
Salman Khan is rumored to play Karna in the war epic produced by Excel Entertainment.
The film will reportedly go on floors in August 2027.