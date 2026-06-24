Big: Salman Khan might play Karna in Rakeysh Mehra film

Actor's response

Film to go on floors in mid-2027

As per Bollywood Hungama, Khan was impressed by the script and has agreed to come on board. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-2027 if the deal goes through. "(Khan) is looking to sign on for big projects and believes that the (Mehra) film will do justice to his larger-than-life aura," said a source. "He will...undergo a complete makeover of his body structure." However, no official announcement has been made yet.