Big: Salman Khan might play Karna in Rakeysh Mehra film
What's the story
If the latest buzz in Bollywood is to be believed, then superstar Salman Khan is in talks to play the titular role in director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming epic Karna. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, will be a two-part project based on the legendary Mahabharata warrior Karna. Here's all we know.
Actor's response
Film to go on floors in mid-2027
As per Bollywood Hungama, Khan was impressed by the script and has agreed to come on board. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-2027 if the deal goes through. "(Khan) is looking to sign on for big projects and believes that the (Mehra) film will do justice to his larger-than-life aura," said a source. "He will...undergo a complete makeover of his body structure." However, no official announcement has been made yet.
Role transformation
First collaboration of Mehra and Khan
The project has been in development for several years and was previously linked with other leading actors, including Tamil star Suriya, although nothing materialized. If the deal goes through, Karna will mark a significant shift for Khan into the epic mythology space. The film is being described as a true passion project for all involved. It will be his first collaboration with Mehra and Excel Entertainment.
Actor's commitments
Khan's upcoming films
Before diving into this period saga, Khan has a packed schedule. His next theatrical release is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, which might hit theaters on August 14, 2026. He is also currently shooting for SVC63, an action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film stars Nayanthara and is scheduled for an Eid 2027 release. There's a Raj and DK-directed superhero comedy being developed, too.