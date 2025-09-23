Next Article
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani become promoters for Quicklly
Entertainment
Bollywood's Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now promoters for Quicklly, the biggest Indian online marketplace in the US.
Sharing their excitement, Singh said, "Food is more than just food, it's comfort, culture, and memories," highlighting how Quicklly helps Indians abroad feel closer to home.
What is Quicklly?
Quicklly connects Indian stores with people across the US and Canada—offering over 10,000 products, ready-to-eat meals, sweets, and halal meat.
It's become a go-to app for Indians missing home-cooked food or craving authentic Desi flavors.
Plus, it supports local businesses while keeping Indian traditions alive far from home.