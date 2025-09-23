Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani become promoters for Quicklly Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Bollywood's Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now promoters for Quicklly, the biggest Indian online marketplace in the US.

Sharing their excitement, Singh said, "Food is more than just food, it's comfort, culture, and memories," highlighting how Quicklly helps Indians abroad feel closer to home.