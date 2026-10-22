'Ramayana': Rakul says Ranbir Kapoor is 'magical' as Lord Ram
What's the story
Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently attended the musical event for her upcoming film Ramayana in Chennai. The event was also attended by co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey. During her speech, Singh praised Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama. "Ranbir as Lord Rama is magical. After this film, every time you think of Lord Rama, I really think that you will see Ranbir. That's the kind of portrayal he has done," she said.
Co-star praise
Singh also praised her co-stars
Singh didn't stop at Kapoor. She also lauded Pallavi for her role as Sita, calling her "a phenomenal actor."
"She has essayed the part with a lot of purity and rootedness. She's a delight to watch on screen," Singh said.
She also praised Dubey for his portrayal of Lakshman and Yash for his "magical" performance on screen.
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to release worldwide on November 5.
Producer praise
Singh also thanked producer Namit Malhotra
Singh also took a moment to thank the film's producer, Namit Malhotra. "We need a bigger round of applause for someone who has been dreaming of this film for the last 10 years," she said.
She added that it takes "a huge heart, guts, and a mind which is very differently wired" to create such a film.
The event was made even more special by music maestro AR Rahman's live performance of songs from Ramayana.