'Ramayana': Rakul says Ranbir Kapoor is 'magical' as Lord Ram

Singh didn't stop at Kapoor. She also lauded Pallavi for her role as Sita, calling her "a phenomenal actor."

"She has essayed the part with a lot of purity and rootedness. She's a delight to watch on screen," Singh said.

She also praised Dubey for his portrayal of Lakshman and Yash for his "magical" performance on screen.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to release worldwide on November 5.