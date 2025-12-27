Rakul Preet's brother booked in Hyderabad drugs case: Report 

Hyderabad Police have registered a case against Aman Preet Singh, the brother of actor Rakul Preet Singh , in connection with the Masab Tank drugs case. The police have identified him as a regular drug consumer, and he is currently absconding, reported Times Now. Authorities seized cocaine and MDMA during their investigation and are now intensifying efforts to apprehend him.

Investigation details Singh's alleged involvement in Hyderabad's drug network Singh's alleged involvement has added a new dimension to the ongoing crackdown on drug networks in Hyderabad. Police are working to trace links between suppliers and regular consumers. The case gained momentum after a raid by Masab Tank Police and EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) Team in the Masab Tank area, where cocaine and MDMA were seized.

Breakthrough Arrests of businessmen led to Singh's identification The case took a major turn after the arrest of two businessmen, Nitin Singhania and Shranik Singhvi, from Troop Bazaar near Masab Tank on December 19. During questioning, they allegedly confessed to supplying narcotics to at least four regular customers, including Singh. This revelation prompted investigators to expand their probe into the drug network.

Repeat offender Singh's name linked to previous drugs-related case Singh's name had come up in another drugs-related case in 2024 registered by the Cyberabad Police, including one at Narsingi. Ch. Srinivas, DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, told ANI, "Amanpreet Singh has taken drugs five times." "So, for now, we are considering him only as a consumer, and until we find out and prove that this person is supplying drugs to others, we cannot call him or consider him a peddler."