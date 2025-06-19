Dark Lord 101: Ralph Fiennes's tips for new Voldemort actor
What's the story
Ralph Fiennes, who famously portrayed the dark wizard Voldemort in five Harry Potter films, has some hilarious advice for his successor.
The actor recently shared his tips on handling the character's signature long robes.
"Make sure you can handle the long, flowing robes and don't trip over them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Practice your long flowing robe walk."
Costume challenges
Fiennes recalls wearing 'one-piece pair of tights' in early films
Fiennes also revealed some of his challenges with the character's costume.
He recalled wearing a one-piece pair of tights with a gusset in the early films, which became uncomfortable as the day went on.
"The gusset kept getting lower and lower throughout the day—it became uncomfortable," he said.
He eventually requested individual tights "like a garter belt" for more comfort.
Mischievous moments
Actor willing to reprise role, endorses Cillian Murphy as successor
Fiennes also shared a cheeky anecdote about his new costume. "I enjoyed teasing the stunt guys by lifting up my robes and showing them my garter belt," he said.
Despite these wardrobe challenges, Fiennes has expressed willingness to reprise his role as Voldemort if asked.
However, he recently endorsed Cillian Murphy as a potential successor, calling him "a wonderful suggestion."
Casting news
Meanwhile, casting for main trio in 'HP' series was confirmed
Meanwhile, the casting for the main trio in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series has been confirmed. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Alastair Stout is Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger.
Other notable cast members include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.
The actor playing Voldemort remains unknown.