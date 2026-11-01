Ram Charan-Sukumar's 'RC17' launched in Hyderabad
What's the story
Actor Ram Charan and director Sukumar have kicked off their much-anticipated second collaboration, tentatively titled RC17. The film's launch event was held in Hyderabad on Sunday, with Megastar Chiranjeevi gracing the occasion. A video from the ceremony was shared by the makers on social media, showing Charan arriving at the venue and later lighting a ceremonial lamp as part of the pooja.
Ceremony highlights
Chiranjeevi performed traditional coconut-breaking ritual
Chiranjeevi was seen performing the traditional coconut-breaking ritual and giving the film its first clap.
The makers shared a clip from this moment, writing, "The journey of #RC17 begins with the MEGA CLAP. Megastar @KChiruTweets garu sounded the clapboard and blessed the entire team of #RC17."
The event was attended by several other prominent figures in Tollywood, including Naveen Yerneni, Naga Vamsi, Rahul Sankrityan, Gopichand Malineni, Maruthi, and Buchi Babu Sana, among others.
Film crew
More details expected in coming weeks
The technical team for RC17 has been finalized with Ratnavelu as cinematographer and Anirudh Ravichander as composer.
The remaining cast and crew will be announced by the makers in due course.
The film was first announced in March 2024 when Charan shared a picture with Sukumar during Holi celebrations, marking their reunion after their 2018 blockbuster Rangasthalam.
Film's background
Looking back at Charan-Sukumar's blockbuster 'Rangasthalam'
The critically acclaimed drama Rangasthalam featured Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles.
It also starred Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others.
It was a huge hit at the box office and featured music by Devi Sri Prasad and editing by Naveen Nooli.