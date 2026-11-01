Ram Charan-Sukumar's 'RC17' launched in Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi was seen performing the traditional coconut-breaking ritual and giving the film its first clap.

The makers shared a clip from this moment, writing, "The journey of #RC17 begins with the MEGA CLAP. Megastar @KChiruTweets garu sounded the clapboard and blessed the entire team of #RC17."

The event was attended by several other prominent figures in Tollywood, including Naveen Yerneni, Naga Vamsi, Rahul Sankrityan, Gopichand Malineni, Maruthi, and Buchi Babu Sana, among others.