Why did Ram Charan attend Rashmika-Vijay's reception barefoot? 

Personal commitment

Charan welcomed twins in January

This choice was due to his observance of Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day spiritual vow that requires devotees to wear black, blue, or saffron clothes while maintaining celibacy and abstaining from alcohol, tobacco, and non-vegetarian food. Charan observes Ayyappa Deeksha every year, but this year is special as he and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, welcomed twins on January 31. The Virosh reception saw Kamineni Konidela in attendance, too, who dazzled in a red suit.