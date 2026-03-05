Why did Ram Charan attend Rashmika-Vijay's reception barefoot?
What's the story
Telugu cinema superstar Ram Charan on Wednesday evening attended the wedding reception of stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. What drew fans' attention was Charan's look for the night- he wore a simple black outfit and appeared barefoot on the red carpet. Interestingly, a few days before, he attended the pre-wedding festivities of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy in a similar look. Here's the reason why.
Personal commitment
Charan welcomed twins in January
This choice was due to his observance of Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day spiritual vow that requires devotees to wear black, blue, or saffron clothes while maintaining celibacy and abstaining from alcohol, tobacco, and non-vegetarian food. Charan observes Ayyappa Deeksha every year, but this year is special as he and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, welcomed twins on January 31. The Virosh reception saw Kamineni Konidela in attendance, too, who dazzled in a red suit.
Celebrity gathering
Other stars who attended the wedding reception
The wedding reception of Mandanna and Deverakonda was a star-studded affair with several celebrities in attendance. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, and Kriti Sanon, among others, were clicked at the event. Meanwhile, Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Peddi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The sports drama will hit theaters on April 30.