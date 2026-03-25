Ram Charan sustains injury amid 'Peddi' shoot, continues filming

Telugu superstar Ram Charan was injured while shooting for an action scene in his upcoming sports film Peddi on Tuesday, reported Hindustan Times. The injury required four stitches, but the actor has returned to work without taking a break. His team confirmed exactly where he sustained the injury amid rumors.

Team's statement 'He was injured above his eye, not his eye' A source from Charan's team told HT, "He had to get four sutures for it." "He was injured above his eye, not his eye, like some seem to believe. His eye is fine." They added, "He is back to work as it's a minor injury and there's nothing to worry about."

Film details All about 'Peddi' Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, is backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu in lead roles. The shooting of the movie resumed in November 2024, with its title announced in March 2025. AR Rahman has composed the music for Peddi.

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