Ram Charan shows off intense new look for 'Peddi'
Ram Charan just dropped a gym selfie on Instagram, showing off his seriously intense new look for Peddi—think big biceps, heavy beard, and a man bun.
He captioned it, "Changeover for @peddimovie begins!! Pure grit. True joy," and fans are loving the transformation.
'Peddi' directed by Buchi Babu Sana, releases on March 27
Peddi is a rural sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Janhvi Kapoor starring alongside Charan.
The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.
The film hits theaters on March 27, 2026—which just happens to be Charan's birthday—so mark your calendars if you're excited to see this new side of him.