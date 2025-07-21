Ram Charan shows off intense new look for 'Peddi'

'Peddi' directed by Buchi Babu Sana, releases on March 27

Peddi is a rural sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Janhvi Kapoor starring alongside Charan.

The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

The film hits theaters on March 27, 2026—which just happens to be Charan's birthday—so mark your calendars if you're excited to see this new side of him.