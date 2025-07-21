Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' to stream on Netflix for ₹50cr: Details
Get ready for Kingdom—the Telugu spy action thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashree Borse, and Satyadev Kancharana.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and shot across India and Sri Lanka, the film lands worldwide on July 31, 2025.
It's backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
Streaming rights sold for a whopping amount
After its big-screen run, Kingdom will stream on Netflix—who picked up the digital rights for a hefty ₹50cr.
This fits Netflix's growing interest in Telugu films.
Kingdom part of 2-part series
Kingdom is just the beginning—it's the first part of a two-part series.
Composer Anirudh Ravichander called the score "very nice" and "superb."
Promotions took a short break while Deverakonda recovered from dengue but should pick up again soon.