Ram Charan signs another film with 'Peddi' director?

RRR actor Ram Charan is currently busy with his upcoming sports drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is in production, and reports suggest that the actor is so impressed with Sana's work that he has signed another project with him. Per a report by OTTPlay, Charan has even paid an advance for the script of this new venture.

Birthday wishes Charan's birthday wish for Sana Charan took to social media to wish Sana a happy birthday on Sunday. He shared an unseen picture from the sets of Peddi and wrote, "Wishing my #Peddi captain @BuchiBabuSana Garu a very happy birthday! Your passion, detailing and rooted storytelling are inspiring every single day on set." "Let's create many more magical stories together. May this year bring you all the recognition your hard work truly deserves."

Director's reply Here's how Sana thanked Charan Sana replied to Charan's message with gratitude. He wrote, "Thank you so much for your warm wishes, sir. On this journey, I'm honestly learning something new from you every single day." "I can say this from my heart, the Peddi character is going to stay with people for years. It's truly going to touch hearts."

Advertisement