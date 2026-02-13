Ram Charan, Upasana reveal names of newborn twins

Telugu film star Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur-philanthropist Upasana Konidela, have named their newborn twins. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a girl on January 31. They hosted a naamkaran (naming) ceremony and revealed the names to the world. Their son is named Shivram, while their daughter is called Anveera Devi.

Name meanings 'Names are not just identifiers' Speaking to Variety India, Charan said, "Naming them was a deeply personal and spiritual decision for both of us." "Our son's name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals - Lord Shiva and Lord Rama - strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness." "Our daughter's name, Anveera Devi, represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength." "For us these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love, and courage."

Mother's experience Konidela on her experience of 2nd-time motherhood Speaking about her experience of becoming a mother for the second time, Konidela said, "Motherhood, the second time around, feels calmer and more conscious." "This time I feel much more relaxed and grounded. I've learned to let go of a lot, and now I don't panic over the small things anymore." She also revealed that Charan has been very hands-on with their first child.

