'Filled with gratitude': Ram Charan, Upasana welcome twins

Tollywood actor Ram Charan and his wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, have welcomed twins: a boy and a girl. The news was confirmed by Charan's father and megastar Chiranjeevi on social media . He wrote, "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins." "Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well."

Family joy 'Thank you for your prayers, love, blessings' Chiranjeevi further added, "Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents." "We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes." Meanwhile, Charan's sister Sushmita Konidela tweeted, "2026 is truly a blessed beginning for our entire family. Becoming 'Attha' once again and this time with double the joy and love is truly special."

Statement Charan and Konidela expressed joy over the birth of twins Sharing the happy news, Charan told The Times of India, "Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment." Konidela added, "My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned."

Family timeline Charan-Konidela welcomed 1st child in June 2023 Charan and Konidela tied the knot in June 2012 after a long courtship. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in June 2023. They announced their second pregnancy in October 2025 during Diwali celebrations. Sharing a video featuring family members, Konidela wrote on X, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings."

