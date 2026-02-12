Ram Charan's 'Peddi' gets new release date
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans—Peddi, the much-awaited Telugu rural sports drama starring Ram Charan, is no longer dropping in March. The new release date is April 30, 2026.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani, this one's shaping up to be a star-studded ride.
Team, technical crew involved in making 'Peddi'
This film packs serious talent behind the scenes—A.R. Rahman is on music duty and Rathnavelu handles cinematography.
Expect intense action sequences (choreographed by Nabakanth Master and Sham Kaushal) and a rugged new look for Ram Charan.
Filming has taken place—in Hyderabad and Delhi—so get ready for some epic visuals when it finally hits theaters!