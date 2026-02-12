Ram Charan's 'Peddi' gets new release date

Team, technical crew involved in making 'Peddi'

This film packs serious talent behind the scenes—A.R. Rahman is on music duty and Rathnavelu handles cinematography.

Expect intense action sequences (choreographed by Nabakanth Master and Sham Kaushal) and a rugged new look for Ram Charan.

Filming has taken place—in Hyderabad and Delhi—so get ready for some epic visuals when it finally hits theaters!