'Larger than 'Dhurandhar': RGV on gangster drama with Mohit Suri
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced his upcoming project with director Mohit Suri. The duo will collaborate on a gangster drama, which Varma believes will be "larger in scale than Dhurandhar." The film is set during the split between ganglord Dawood Ibrahim and don Chhota Rajan. While Suri is directing, Varma wrote the script.
Plot details
Plot details shared by Varma
Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share more about the film's plot.
He wrote, "The story is set in the time of the Dawood Ibrahim-Chota Rajan split, due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings."
"For a story with this kind of a backdrop, Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of 'from the heart characters, superlative emotional music, and never-before-thought-of ultra-realistic action.'"
Director's vision
RGV compares project to noted classics
Varma further added, "Not that I am comparing us to them, but just as an example, I always wondered how it will be if Coppola directed Jaws or Spielberg directed The Godfather - the contrast being the point."
"But their character mastery is the commonality, and after seeing his vision for what I wrote, I believe that Mohit's film will be much larger in scale than Dhurandhar and much more rooted than Satya in its heart."
Film details
Update on RGV-Suri collaboration
The collaboration between Varma and Suri was first announced on Sunday.
Varma described their project as a "LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY," hinting at a unique blend of romance and the gangster genre.
However, details about the film's title, cast, shooting schedule, and release date are still under wraps.