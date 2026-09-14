'Larger than 'Dhurandhar': RGV on gangster drama with Mohit Suri

Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share more about the film's plot.

He wrote, "The story is set in the time of the Dawood Ibrahim-Chota Rajan split, due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings."

"For a story with this kind of a backdrop, Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of 'from the heart characters, superlative emotional music, and never-before-thought-of ultra-realistic action.'"