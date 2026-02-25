Ram Gopal Varma on AI filmmaking tool: 'True democracy in motion'
Ram Gopal Varma is excited about Seedance 2.0, a new AI tool that turns text prompts into full movie scenes—complete with sound and high-budget visuals.
He calls it "true democracy in motion," saying it could make filmmaking possible for anyone, without needing big crews or pricey stars.
No more star issues or budget panics
Varma says this tech means "No more star issues. No more producers panicking over budgets. No more 300 people standing around waiting for one shot. Just one person. One prompt. One mind," and no more huge teams waiting around on set. Instead, just one person with an idea can bring their vision to life.
He also points out that the film industry often overlooks talented people from smaller towns in favor of established names.
AI could end the 'star culture'
He believes AI will eventually replace traditional film crews and actors, cutting out unions and extra costs—kind of like how asteroids wiped out dinosaurs.
For him, this shift could finally let real talent shine over connections or fame.
Varma says that "star culture" is fading.