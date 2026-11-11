'Kick in the crotches of...Bollywoodians': Ram Gopal Varma praises 'Ramayana'

Varma wrote on X, "Yash's Ravana is not a performance of the year, but it is of many decades."

"I say that because I simply can't remember anything I ever saw with his kind of electrifying effect ever since I started watching cinema."

He also lauded Sridhar Raghavan's writing for Ravana, calling him not a typical villain but someone who gained power through penance, intelligence, and refusal to submit.