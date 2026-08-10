Harshvardhan Rane to lead encounter specialist Daya Nayak's biopic?
What's the story
After the horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot, director Ram Gopal Varma will explore Mumbai's underworld in his upcoming film Police Company. The movie will reportedly star Harshvardhan Rane, known for Sanam Teri Kasam. It is backed by T-Series and will be based on the life of former Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak.
Plot details
What to expect from the drama
The film will chronicle Nayak's extraordinary journey from a small village in Mangalore to becoming a prominent figure in the Mumbai Police, per Bollywood Hungama.
It will depict his life and career as he executed numerous underworld elimination operations over three decades.
The film is a passion project for Varma, who has been trying to make a biopic on Nayak for years.
Franchise revival
Will 'Police Company' be a standalone story?
Police Company is being touted as the return of Varma's popular Company franchise, which includes Company (2002) and D Company (2021).
While the new film might be similar in its tone and approach, there is no narrative connection to the previous projects.
The movie was reportedly fast-tracked after Varma's other crime thriller Syndicate couldn't be made due to budgetary issues.
Actor's journey
Everything to know about Rane
For Rane, Police Company is a major addition to his filmography and a dream project with one of his favorite directors.
The actor, who was recently seen in the hit film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has several exciting projects in the pipeline.
He will be seen next in Milap Zaveri's action drama Uniform, followed by Omung Kumar's Silaa.
He will then face off against John Abraham in Bhav Dhulia's Force 3.