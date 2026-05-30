'Don 3' dispute: RGV supports Ranveer, seeks ban on FWICE

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come out in support of Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing controversy over his exit from Don 3 . The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has recently issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh, which Varma has strongly criticized. He called the film body outdated and claimed that they are "desperately trying to hold on to their grip."

Social media post 'FWICE will eventually become a big fat joke' On Friday, Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the ongoing dispute between Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. He also weighed in on FWICE's involvement in this controversy, which has been widely discussed within the film industry. He wrote, "BAN "FWICE" and not @RanveerOfficial." "The so called "BAN" or non co-operation in the style of Gandhi ji , will eventually become a BIG FAT JOKE on FWICE."

Criticism Varma's scathing attack on FWICE Varma further said, "FWICE is neither a court of legal justice nor a government authorized regulatory body...it's kangaroo court which by definition pretends to deliver justice, but in actual fact it disregards established legal rules, due process, and impartiality." He added, "That is because the verdict is often decided in advance by a group of a specific agenda-oriented people meeting privately including actors who are scared shi*less with the mega success of @RanveerOfficial in Dhurandhar."

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Defense Varma also defended Singh's position in the industry Varma also defended Singh's position in the industry, saying, "If @RanveerOfficial simply nods a yes , there will be a one kilometer long queue of producers outside his house tomorrow morning with checks ready." "This inspite of what all warnings they heard from the great FWICE and that production company [Excel Entertainment]."

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