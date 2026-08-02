Ram Kapoor reveals 'Bade Achhe...' ended because of his misconduct
What's the story
Actor Ram Kapoor recently made a shocking revelation on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. He confessed that his erratic behavior led to the end of his popular 2011 TV series, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The actor admitted to frequently arriving late on set, misbehaving with colleagues, and battling alcoholism during this period.
Health struggles
Kapoor's health issues during that time
Kapoor also opened up about his deteriorating health due to these issues.
He revealed that he was diagnosed with diabetes and was on insulin three times a day, but continued working for 14 hours a day.
"I kept gaining more and more weight. My doctors told me that I had become unhealthy and that I could die in six months," he said on the show.
The actor also faced severe depression during this time.
Work-life balance
'I became a monster'
Kapoor admitted that his health issues severely affected his behavior and work ethic.
"I became a very, very ugly person. Main 6-6 ghanta late pahunchta tha shooting pe. Main set pe daaru peeta tha. Main logon se bahut bure tareeke se baat karta tha."
"I became a monster. Finally, the show ended because of me. I had become such a human being that I am ashamed of myself."
Family support
On co-contestant Harshad Chopda's suicide attempt
Kapoor also spoke about his co-contestant Harshad Chopda's suicide attempt, saying that if he didn't have kids, he might have done the same.
"If I didn't have kids, I would have done what Harshad had done. When you have kids, you live for them and don't have the right to stop our lives."
"It's been over 10 years, and today I am very happy as a human being," he added.
Personal struggles
He recently opened up about his father's last days
Previously on the show, Kapoor had opened up about his past trauma of being sexually abused as a child.
He also spoke about his father's last days after a cancer relapse, saying that his father chose not to undergo any more treatment and wanted to die peacefully.
"I held his hand, and every day I helped him go... I think it's one of the best things a child can do for his parent," he shared.