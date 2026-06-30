Did Ram Kapoor defend infidelity on 'Lock Upp 2'?
What's the story
Television actor Ram Kapoor has found himself in hot water over his controversial remarks on infidelity during a recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The discussion was initiated by fellow contestant Shreya Kalra, who asked Kapoor if he would seek another relationship upon discovering that his partner had cheated on him. His response, which suggested that cheating isn't a deal-breaker if there's genuine love, has divided viewers online.
Statement
Kapoor's exact words on the show
Kapoor responded to Kalra's question by saying, "No, you find the connection again. I'll tell you something. If you really love your partner, nothing is a deal breaker." He further added that marriage is a journey that requires daily effort and explained how couples go through highs and lows over 20-25 years of marriage.
Explanation
'Sometimes during 20-25 years of marriage...'
Kapoor elaborated on his statement, saying, "Sometimes during 20-25 years of marriage, what happens is you have highs and lows, good periods and bad periods." He added that if "a mistake" happens during a bad phase and one realizes they can't live without their partner or children, then nothing is a dealbreaker. However, actor Akanksha Chamola quickly disagreed with Kapoor's viewpoint.
Disagreement
Chamola disagreed with Kapoor
Chamola, who was also part of the conversation, disagreed with Kapoor's viewpoint. She argued that physical intimacy cannot happen "by mistake" as it is a series of conscious decisions and always a matter of choice rather than an accident. Her disagreement was met with support from viewers who took to social media to express their opinions on the matter.
Social media reaction
'Ram Kapoor out here justifying cheating'
The clip of the conversation quickly made its way online, where viewers criticized Kapoor's views. One user wrote, "Ram Kapoor out here justifying cheating and then saying, 'Galti se ho jata hai.' I just can't with this man." Another commented, "Ram Kapoor really lost his mind." "Wtf was Ram Kapoor saying? Akanksha actually clocked him," commented another. The ongoing season of Lock Upp is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and features 15 celebrity contestants from various fields.