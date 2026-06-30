Did Ram Kapoor defend infidelity on 'Lock Upp 2'?

Social media reaction

'Ram Kapoor out here justifying cheating'

The clip of the conversation quickly made its way online, where viewers criticized Kapoor's views. One user wrote, "Ram Kapoor out here justifying cheating and then saying, 'Galti se ho jata hai.' I just can't with this man." Another commented, "Ram Kapoor really lost his mind." "Wtf was Ram Kapoor saying? Akanksha actually clocked him," commented another. The ongoing season of Lock Upp is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and features 15 celebrity contestants from various fields.