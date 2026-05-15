Ram Pothineni turns director with 'RAPO23'
What's the story
Telugu actor Ram Pothineni has announced his directorial debut with the psychological action thriller #RAPO23. The film was unveiled on his birthday and will be produced by Krishna Pothineni under Rapo Cinematics. The first-look character poster of the film was also dropped.
Character reveal
'Veera': More about Pothineni's intense avatar
The first-look poster of #RAPO23 features Pothineni as "Veera," a character shrouded in mystery and intensity. The actor stands with his back to the viewer, dressed in a leather jacket that reflects dim light. His sharp V-cut hairstyle adds to the fierce look, creating an image of a man driven by rebellion and rage. A fiery red "V" looms behind him, hinting at a psychological narrative centered around this unpredictable protagonist.
Genre exploration
Film to explore psychological action thriller genre
The dark visual tone of the poster suggests that #RAPO23 will explore a gritty tale. Pothineni confirmed its genre would be psychological action thriller. The film is expected to present Pothineni in a completely new avatar, with reports suggesting that he has conceived the story himself. Regular shooting for the project is scheduled to begin in June, with a grand theatrical release planned for December 2026.
Career transition
Pothineni's journey so far
Pothineni made his acting debut with the 2006 film Devadasu and shot to fame with the 2008 action-comedy Ready. He has since delivered hits like Maska (2009), Kandireega (2011), Pandaga Chesko (2015), iSmart Shankar (2019), and Skanda (2023). With #RAPO23, he joins a select group of Telugu stars who have successfully transitioned into filmmaking, marking another milestone in his career.