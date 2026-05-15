Ram Pothineni turns director with 'RAPO23' 

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni has announced his directorial debut with the psychological action thriller #RAPO23. The film was unveiled on his birthday and will be produced by Krishna Pothineni under Rapo Cinematics. The first-look character poster of the film was also dropped.

Character reveal 'Veera': More about Pothineni's intense avatar The first-look poster of #RAPO23 features Pothineni as "Veera," a character shrouded in mystery and intensity. The actor stands with his back to the viewer, dressed in a leather jacket that reflects dim light. His sharp V-cut hairstyle adds to the fierce look, creating an image of a man driven by rebellion and rage. A fiery red "V" looms behind him, hinting at a psychological narrative centered around this unpredictable protagonist.

Genre exploration Film to explore psychological action thriller genre The dark visual tone of the poster suggests that #RAPO23 will explore a gritty tale. Pothineni confirmed its genre would be psychological action thriller. The film is expected to present Pothineni in a completely new avatar, with reports suggesting that he has conceived the story himself. Regular shooting for the project is scheduled to begin in June, with a grand theatrical release planned for December 2026.

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