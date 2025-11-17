Next Article
Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra Kind Taluka' hits theaters a day early
Entertainment
Good news for movie fans—Ram Pothineni's much-awaited biopic, Andhra King Taluka, is now releasing on Thursday, November 27, instead of Friday, November 28.
The early release gives the film a longer weekend run and helps it avoid clashing with other movies at the box office.
Teaser buzz and trailer update
The teaser introduces us to Sagar (played by Ram), a cinema lover inspired by his dad and obsessed with his idol, 'Andhra King' Surya Kumar.
Murali Sharma brings some fun as the skeptic who teases Sagar about his fandom, while Bhagyashri Borse appears as Maha Laxmi.
If you're curious for more, the official trailer drops on November 18!