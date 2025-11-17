Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra Kind Taluka' hits theaters a day early

Teaser buzz and trailer update

The teaser introduces us to Sagar (played by Ram), a cinema lover inspired by his dad and obsessed with his idol, 'Andhra King' Surya Kumar.

Murali Sharma brings some fun as the skeptic who teases Sagar about his fandom, while Bhagyashri Borse appears as Maha Laxmi.

If you're curious for more, the official trailer drops on November 18!