'I cannot accept...': Ramanand Sagar's grandson criticizes Ranbir's 'Ramayana' casting
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming adaptation of Ramayana has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While some viewers were convinced after the teaser and first look, others remained skeptical. Now, Shiv Sagar, grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar (who made the 1987 Doordarshan show Ramayan), has expressed his discontent with Kapoor's casting.
Casting concerns
'I feel that a fresh face should have been taken'
Sagar told ANI, "Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much."
"Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram."
He added, "When I look at Ram ji, I feel that a fresh face should have been taken."
Marketing push
'They want a marketing push'
Sagar further explained, "We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him."
"I think they must have taken him for the project because they want a marketing push, and maybe if they didn't take Ranbir, the film wouldn't have been marketed so well."
"But I personally believe that for such characters, it's better to take a new face."
Final thoughts
'The public is the king'
Sagar praised the rest of the cast, including Yash and Sai Pallavi.
He said, "Yash is looking very good, Pallavi is looking very good; they don't have that much baggage."
However, he also admitted that his opinion doesn't matter if the audience accepts Kapoor as Lord Ram.
"In reality, the public is the king, and whatever the public says will be the final verdict," he said.
Ramayana will hit theaters this November.