'Ramayana' advance bookings: Actors Kapoor and Yash sell 3.25L tickets
Entertainment
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is already making waves before its release; around 3.25 lakh tickets have been snapped up in advance at major theaters like PVR Inox and Cinepolis.
While it didn't beat Drishyam: The Conclusion's record, the buzz is real and fans seem excited for this epic adaptation.
'Ramayana' projected over ₹70cr opening day
The film is projected to earn more than ₹70 crore on opening day (₹55-60 crore in Hindi, plus ₹15 crore from dubbed versions), making it the third biggest Bollywood advance of 2026 so far.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and others, Ramayana hits theaters in dubbed versions before Diwali festivities.