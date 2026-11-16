'Ramayana' earns ₹1,384.50 cr worldwide, ranks 2nd behind 'Ebenezer'

A huge part of Ramayana's success comes from its strong run in India. It made ₹75 crore on a single day and has reached ₹760.60 crore domestically so far.

But the film isn't just big at home; it's spreading fast overseas too.

After launching in six additional markets like Indonesia and Mexico during its second weekend, Ramayana is showing just how much global love Indian cinema can get right now.