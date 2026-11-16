'Ramayana' earns ₹1,384.50 cr worldwide, ranks 2nd behind 'Ebenezer'
Indian film Ramayana is making waves globally, pulling in a massive ₹1,384.50 crore by November 15, 2026, easily outpacing Japan's Godzilla Minus Zero.
With Ranbir Kapoor leading and Nitesh Tiwari directing, Ramayana earned $38.10 million over the weekend, more than double its Japanese rival.
This puts it at number two worldwide this week, just behind Ebenezer.
'Ramayana' strong India run, expands abroad
A huge part of Ramayana's success comes from its strong run in India. It made ₹75 crore on a single day and has reached ₹760.60 crore domestically so far.
But the film isn't just big at home; it's spreading fast overseas too.
After launching in six additional markets like Indonesia and Mexico during its second weekend, Ramayana is showing just how much global love Indian cinema can get right now.