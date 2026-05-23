'Ramayana' to release a week before Diwali?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Ramayana: Part One, produced by Namit Malhotra, is reportedly eyeing an October 30 release, a week ahead of Diwali. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The first teaser was released earlier this year and received mixed reactions from the audience.
Release strategy
Film aiming for a bigger 2nd week
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Namit wants the film to establish itself before the Diwali period. He wants the word of mouth to spread...so that business peaks in the second week." "He is here to redefine business by not just bringing a pre-Diwali release, but also a film that scores a bigger second week than the first due to the festive period." The movie is produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
Distribution negotiations
Distribution deal and 'Ramayana' part 2 details
The source also revealed that the release date will be confirmed once the makers finalize the distribution deal for Ramayana. They are reportedly in talks with top distributors over a ₹450 crore offer, and a decision will be made soon. Meanwhile, Ramayana's second part is scheduled to release on Diwali 2027. The film also stars Arun Govil, Ravie Dubey, and Lara Dutta.