'Ramayana' to release a week before Diwali?

Release strategy

Film aiming for a bigger 2nd week

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Namit wants the film to establish itself before the Diwali period. He wants the word of mouth to spread...so that business peaks in the second week." "He is here to redefine business by not just bringing a pre-Diwali release, but also a film that scores a bigger second week than the first due to the festive period." The movie is produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.