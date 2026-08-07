'Ramayana' opens internationally November 6 and in India November 8
Entertainment
Ramayana, the film by Nitesh Tiwari, is going global first: catch it in international theaters on November 6, 2026.
Indian fans get their turn two days later, right on Diwali (November 8).
This clears up the confusion from the trailer, which spotlighted only the earlier international date.
Producer Malhotra: 'Ramayana' Friday Diwali timing
Producer Namit Malhotra says the November 6 launch lines up with Friday releases worldwide. In India, Diwali is a huge draw for moviegoers, perfect timing.
The star cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
The trailer's been getting a lot of love for its visuals and scale.