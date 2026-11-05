'Ramayana: Part 1' left Kapoor feeling pressure at 44
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor just opened up about what it was like to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, which hit theaters on November 5.
Starring alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Kapoor admitted he felt a ton of pressure stepping into such a legendary role, especially at age 44.
Kapoor says ancient text limited freedom
Kapoor shared that he was anxious about doing justice to the character, saying he wondered if he was too old for the part.
He explained that sticking closely to the ancient text meant less creative freedom than his roles in Animal or Brahmastra.
For him, the key was keeping his performance simple and honest: he had to make them believable as human beings and give them vulnerability and real emotions.